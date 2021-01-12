PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected a plan to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia to try to reduce overdose deaths.
The 2-1 panel agreed with U.S. Attorney William McSwain that the operation would violate a 1980s-era drug law aimed at "crackhouses."
"The Third Circuit's opinion is a faithful reading of the statute's plain language and is consistent with Congress's intent to protect American neighborhoods from the scourge of concentrated drug use," McSwain said in a statement released after the court issued its ruling.
The decision is the latest setback for city officials, an ex-governor and public health advocates who support the Safehouse plan as more than 100 people die in the U.S. each day from drug overdoses.
U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas said the nonprofit group's worthy goals do not negate the existing law.
Safehouse organizers vowed to keep fighting to open the facility.