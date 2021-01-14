PHILADELPHIA - The top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia will step down two days after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain, a President Trump appointee, is resigning, effective January 22, according to a news release Thursday.
He served since 2018 as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which comprises Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties, with federal courthouses in Allentown, Easton, Philadelphia and Reading.
McSwain said the resignation is a normal part of the transition from the Trump to Biden administrations.
He will return to private law practice in Philadelphia.
Jennifer Arbittier Williams, who has served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will becoming acting U.S. attorney, the news release said.
McSwain has long butted heads with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, saying Krasner's office is too easy on violent criminals.
In Thursday's news release, McSwain said he prioritized two areas while in office -- violent crime and public corruption.
Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey, had supported Trump's nomination of McSwain.
Toomey released a statement on McSwain's resignation:
“When local leaders charged with upholding and prosecuting violent crimes chose to abrogate their responsibilities, Bill McSwain stepped in to fill the void. This is just one of many examples that illustrate Bill’s dedication and leadership to enforcing the law and making sure people are treated fairly under it. Bill’s work over the past three and a half years to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has been indispensable and I thank him for his service to our Commonwealth.”