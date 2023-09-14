We're learning how escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante was able to elude police for two weeks.

He offered up a lot of details in his interview with law enforcement Wednesday, after he was caught.

"Three times he described that law enforcement officials almost stepped on him, within seven or eight yards. Three times, but that just proves to you how thick the vegetation and the foliage was," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Clark said, in addition to the difficult terrain, Cavalcante didn't make it easy on them.

"He didn't move for the first couple days, he said. He survived on a watermelon that he found on a farm. He drank stream water. He was hiding his fecal matter under leaves and foliage so that law enforcement couldn't track him," said Clark.

Cavalcante also stole supplies from homes along the way, including the Eagles sweatshirt he was wearing when he was captured, and other things to change his appearance.

"The backpack that he obtained was obtained early in his flight. He had taken it from a residence, and that's where he obtained a razor. I know a lot of people have talked about how did he get so clean shaven? Did somebody assist him? Well quite simply, that razor was in the backpack," said Clark.

Police finally found him with the help of thermal imaging cameras. When they spotted Cavalcante in the woods, only the top of his head was poking out of the brush, and the injury to his head was caused by multiple bites from a police dog trying to hold onto him.

"There was no holding when you bite someone on the crown of their head. So Cavalcante was again bit in a lower extremity area," said Clark.

Clark said it's lucky officers caught him when they did, because Cavalcante had plans to make a break for it.

"His endgame was to carjack somebody and to head north up to Canada, and he intended to do that in the next 24 hours," said Clark.