POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals say serving a warrant led to officers finding the body of a dead man.
U.S. Marshals arrived in the unit block of High Street, Pottstown around 3:30 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant for 27-year-old fugitive Del Harvey.
Harvey was wanted for aggravated assault and related charges for an incident that happened in Phoenixville on June 19.
Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark tells 69 News the task force received information that Harvey was at a residence on High Street.
Clark says when officers knocked on the door and announced themselves, they heard what sounded like a single gunshot from inside the residence.
Officers attempted to make attempts to negotiate with Harvey to leave before making entry into the residence. Clark says the officers discovered Harvey's body with what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.