PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in south Philadelphia, according to a statement from Scanlon's office.

Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park around 2:45 p.m. following a meeting at that location, according to the statement. WPVI-TV reported that her car and government-issued cell phone were stolen.

Scanlon was physically unharmed.

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," Scanlon's office said.

Scanlon represents the state's 5th District, which covers a section of south Philadelphia as well as Delaware County, an exclave of Chester County, and a small portion of southern Montgomery County.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a Twitter post he was "appalled to learn" about the carjacking. 

"My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time," Kenney said. "It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace—one of our city's parks."

