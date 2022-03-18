PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | Philadelphia prosecutors are again asking a judge to jail a Virginia man arrested in November 2020 on weapons charges after he traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted.
They say he violated his bail conditions by attending political events and posting on social media. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed a motion asking a judge to revoke the $850,000 bail of Joshua Macias.
Among the complaints, they said he allegedly can be heard narrating a live video from behind the camera posted during the recent “trucker protest” in Washington D.C.