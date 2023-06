POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County have to replace a telephone pole after a vehicle hit it Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of East High Street.

We're told multiple nearby businesses and homes lost power. A traffic light was also on pause.

Utilities company PECO posted on its website that 25 customers in the area had lost power.

They say customers should get power back by 11 p.m. Wednesday.