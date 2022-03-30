BRISTOL, Pa. - Friends and family are paying their last respects to one of two Pennsylvania state troopers killed in last week's crash on I-95 in Philadelphia.
They gathered Wednesday at a viewing for Trooper Martin Mack III at Wade Funeral Home in Bucks County.
33-year-old Mack and fellow trooper, 29-year-old Branden Sisca, were both killed last Monday while helping a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Investigators say a woman who was driving under the influence hit and killed both troopers and the pedestrian, who was from Allentown. The driver is facing charges.
The viewing for Trooper Sisca will be this Friday.