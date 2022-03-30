BRISTOL, Pa. - Friends and family are paying their last respects to one of two Pennsylvania state troopers killed in last week's crash on I-95 in Philadelphia.

They gathered Wednesday at a viewing for Trooper Martin Mack III at Wade Funeral Home in Bucks County.

33-year-old Mack and fellow trooper, 29-year-old Branden Sisca, were both killed last Monday while helping a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Investigators say a woman who was driving under the influence hit and killed both troopers and the pedestrian, who was from Allentown. The driver is facing charges.

The viewing for Trooper Sisca will be this Friday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.