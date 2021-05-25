DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, vigils were held around the country and here at home, including a memorial event in Doylestown, Bucks County.
One by one people placed red roses in front of George Floyd's photo outside the Bucks County Courthouse, marking one year since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, along with three other officers, knelt on Floyd's neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, ultimately killing him.
"A bunch of us in the county thought that we could all do better,” said Kevin E. Leven, Co-lead of the Bucks County Antiracism Coalition.
Leven joined dozens of people outside the courthouse in Doylestown Tuesday night to honor Floyd's memory and fight for change.
"Teach others, educate others, bring awareness to the fact that we all need to do better and to keep the movement going, especially locally,” said Leven.
Leven says police reform should be a priority.
"We need to make cops, not only cops who are willfully negligent accountable but also reckless, so they need to be held to a higher standard of being able to protect the communities that they serve," Levin said.
He says Floyd's death happened to have been caught on camera but if it hadn't the entire world may never have known his name.
"It does happen everywhere and I will also say that the ones we know about are just the tip of the ice berg."
As the crowd sang, listened, and cheered, leaders like Leven say they hope George Floyd's life and legacy will bring real change around the country.
"Everybody benefits from antiracist efforts, everybody benefits from equity and equality and equal protection under the law,” said Leven.