HARRISBURG, Pa. | At Goodwill, customers never know what they'll will find; For Nichole Garcia, a donated services representative at Goodwill Keystone Area’s Hanover store, this was certainly the case when she came across unique gaming items in mint condition.
Garcia is trained to look for donated items that may sell at a higher value on Goodwill’s auction website, store officials noted. She says she recently found a brand-new Nintendo system, as well as 27 vintage Nintendo cartridges, still in their original packaging.
The gaming system was first to be auctioned off by the store and, after the final bid surpassed $650, Garcia stated she was confident the packaged games would have a good chance of returning value.
“My brother-in-law sells collectible items and knows about Nintendo systems and games,” Garcia said. “I’ve picked up a thing or two from him and thought these cartridges would be of interest. When they were posted to our site, I sent him a link. He thought they would sell for well over $10,000. I had no idea the final bid would land where it did but was thrilled.”
Thanks to Garcia’s well-trained eye, the 27 cartridges gained interest from 143 bidders, officials say. Over the course of eight days, the initial bid of $9.99 not only surpassed $10,000, but grew to a record-breaking final amount of $30,002.
This cartridge package is the highest selling item of any merchandise that Goodwill Keystone Area has placed for auction, records show.
The proceeds from the cartridges and all items sold in the auction are said to support Goodwill’s mission programs that help people with disabilities and other barriers to employment build skills, find jobs and grow careers.
In the latest fiscal year ending June 30, revenue from Goodwill’s e-commerce site reached $3.2 million.
These dollars, along with revenue from the sale and recycling of donated items at the organization’s 44 retail stores and outlet centers across 22 counties in central and southeastern Pennsylvania, fund Goodwill’s job training, career development and education services for those in need. Each year, thousands of people in our communities receive these life-changing services, officials stated.