WYNNEWOOD, Pa. - A volunteer Firefighter was killed over the holiday weekend battling a fire in Montgomery County.
Officials are looking to see if fireworks had any part in a causing the fire.
A volunteer from the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills fire company in Wynnewood died shortly after midnight, officials report.
Fellow firefighters say they found Sean DeMuynck unresponsive on the third floor.
The company serves the Lower Merion Township area near Philadelphia.
The company responded to a fire around 10:30 Sunday night. A mayday call went out around 11:00 p.m.
DeMuynck is survived by his wife and parents.