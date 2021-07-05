WYNNEWOOD, Pa. - A volunteer Firefighter was killed over the holiday weekend battling a fire in Montgomery County. 

Officials are looking to see if fireworks had any part in a causing the fire. 

A volunteer from the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills fire company in Wynnewood died shortly after midnight, officials report. 

Fellow firefighters say they found Sean DeMuynck unresponsive on the third floor.

The company serves the Lower Merion Township area near Philadelphia.

The company responded to a fire around 10:30 Sunday night. A mayday call went out around 11:00 p.m. 

DeMuynck is survived by his wife and parents.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.