LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Deborah Saldana says she stood outside her home in Wynnewood, Lower Marion Township for hours Sunday night, watching firefighters battle flames at her neighbor's home.
"Lots of smoke coming out all over the place," she says.
Saldana says she saw the whole scene, including the aftermath of what happened to firefighter Sean DeMuynck.
"I did see him come out on a stretcher," Saldana says.
Demuynck was volunteering with the Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company, when he was called to the house on Rosedale Road around 10:30 p.m. 30 minutes later, a mayday call was sent out, and crews found DeMuynck unresponsive on the third floor of the house.
He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.
Chief Charles McGarvey, with Lower Merion Township Fire Department, says, "We lost a true hero last night."
The Chief says DeMuynck was supposed to be spending July 5 moving home. He and his wife - both Canadian - were arranging to move back home to Canada to be with their family. Instead, the family's making funeral arrangements.
"This is a very, very sad day," Chief McGarvey says, choking up with tears.
Investigators are now looking into whether fireworks might've sparked the house fire.
"I heard firecrackers, but there were firecrackers all over, you could hear them all around them in the neighborhood," Saldana says.
Saldana says she and neighbors are now talking about starting a GoFundMe for both families - her neighbors, and the firefighter's as well.
"It's too much, it's overwhelming," she says.