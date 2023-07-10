The Pennridge School District said Monday a football coach and teacher in the Lehighton Area School District that was charged in a sex trafficking investigation had also been a volunteer high school football coach at Pennridge High School.

Michael Fiefel, 55, of Walnutport, was not a teacher for the Pennridge School District, according to a message to families and community members in the district.

Fiefel was arrested as a result of a human sex trafficking joint investigation of Berks, Northampton, and Lehigh counties.

"Since the district was made aware of Mr. Feifel’s arrest and the investigation, he was immediately relieved of all volunteer coaching responsibilities and any contact with children in the Pennridge School District," according to the district's message.

Prior to volunteering with the Pennridge School District all required documentation, including up-to-date volunteer clearances, were received and confirmed by the school district, according to the message.

Back on June 29, investigators posted several ads on "adult websites," even using an undercover officer to pose as a minor. Feifel allegedly contacted that officer and agreed to meet up for sex. Police say he even agreed to pay her.

The undercover officer gave Feifel a date, time, and address to meet at, and when Feifel arrived authorities say he was arrested immediately.

Investigators found the cell phone he used, as well as the cash he planned to pay the minor with, according to police. He admitted to South Whitehall Township Police that he was the one they were looking for, police say.

Lehighton Area School District has said his employment status is being assessed, and that he's been cooperating with the investigation.

The Lehighton Area School District had issued the following statement:

LASD Community,

Within the past few days, the Lehighton district administration learned that one of its teachers, Michael Feifel, was arrested as a result of a human sex trafficking joint investigation of Berks, Northampton and Lehigh counties. The district and Mr. Feifel are cooperating with the investigation. Mr. Feifel is currently not involved in any coaching or teaching over the summer break, and the district will be assessing his employment status prior to the commencement of the teacher work year in September. The district administration's number one priority is to keep students safe. Additionally, the district will be guided in that priority when making its employment determinations while preserving the due process rights of the accused teacher.