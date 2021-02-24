NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available by phone in Montgomery County.
During their virtual COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, the Montgomery County Commissioners in coordination with the Montgomery County Office of Senior Services said a volunteer service is now available to people in the county who need support pre-registering for vaccine appointments by phone, according to a news release from the county.
"I am pleased to announce that pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available by phone through our COVID-19 hotline," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "Now we can reach people who do not have the technology or the technical skills to navigate the online vaccination registration site on their own."
Pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine by phone can be accessed through the previously announced COVID-19 hotline at 833-875-3967. To connect with a volunteer, callers should let the agent know they would like support in pre-registering for a vaccine appointment. Volunteers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support callers in pre-registering for vaccine appointments. When a vaccine appointment becomes available, volunteers will call back to schedule the appointment.
The Office of Senior Services has partnered with 14 nonprofit agencies in Montgomery County to recruit volunteers for the service. To date, over 160 volunteers have been screened, background checked, and trained to support vaccine registration. To ask about volunteering, people can visit the Office of Senior Services website.
To help manage the call services, the Office of Senior Services is partnering with technology provider Mon Ami, whose software will route calls to volunteers and allow volunteers to register callers for vaccine appointments on their behalf, while maintaining confidentiality of both the volunteers’ and clients’ personal contact information, according to the news release.