NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – Why did the amphibian cross the road? Because it had help from some friendly neighbors.
A warm, rainy Thursday night was the perfect storm for the little creatures to come out and cross busy St. Peter's Road in North Coventry Township, Chester County.
"It always has to happen when it's dark and rainy and above 35-36 degrees,” said Kim White, amphibian volunteer coordinator.
It's been cold and dry lately, so when White saw the forecast for the more favorable conditions, she knew salamanders and frogs would leave French Creek State Park, cross the road and make their way into a vernal pool to breed.
It happens every year, and when the amphibians come out, so does White, along with an army of volunteers.
"Helping them just gives you such a nice sense that you're doing something good for nature," said White.
She and her crew help slow traffic on St. Peter's Road. When they see a car, they pick up the amphibians, saving their lives.
"The cars come by and squish them," said White. "They can live up to 17 years, so that's 17 years of their breeding life that's just been squashed."
The volunteers also tally the creatures to keep track of the population. It's a big job but White says it's also fun to see the amphibians up close.
"These salamanders are big — they're like 7 inches and they're just like prehistoric creatures just crawling across the road," she said.
There are a few nights of migration and breeding, but after her job as crossing guard is done, White says she breathes a sigh of relief and then kicks back to admire her work.
"I can open my bedroom window and listen to the wood frogs because they make this beautiful noise," she said. "It's almost like a flock of ducks and they only stay about two weeks."
It's a thank-you of sorts from the amphibians to their crossing guardian angels.