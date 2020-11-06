PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania's votes are still being counted, with thousands left to go Friday.
One of the places being watched closely is Philadelphia, where the convention center has been live-streaming its counting since the start.
President Donald Trump had remained in the lead until Friday morning, when Joe Biden flipped the lead with a nearly 6,000-vote advantage. The race was still too close for the Associated Press to call.
As of Friday morning, Philadelphia had about 58,000 more mail ballots to count, while locally, Lehigh County had about 10,000.
In Lehigh County, workers broke for the night around midnight, but were to resume counting at 9 a.m. Friday. Biden was leading in the county, and about 80% of the mail ballots have been for Biden, said the county executive.
Meanwhile, protests have emerged on both sides of the aisle.
"Detroit and Philadelphia, known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country easily, cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race," Trump said.
Trump's campaign requested to get better access to watch votes being counted inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. A judge approved the request on Thursday, for observation purposes.
Biden urged patience, and supporters want to make sure that every vote counts.
"I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm, the process is working," Biden said.
Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline in Pennsylvania for any remaining ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive to county elections offices.