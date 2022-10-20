DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - At the Michener Art Museum a new obsession for shoe lovers is taking the spotlight.

"Welcome to Walk this Way Exhibition of the Stuart Weitzman collection of historic shoes," said Joshua Lessard, Director of Exhibitions at the museum.

The exhibition was organized by the New York Historical Society and focuses on the history of 20th century female empowerment through the lens of footwear, including women's role in making and designing shoes, to making strides for better working conditions.

"You'll actually see some examples of a union pin that was worn by one of those movements, and also sort of the underside of one of those shoes there's a mirror there, you can see where there it was stamped with one of the union stamps," said Lessard.

From shop girls to socialites and suffragettes, Walk this Way showcases the evolution of the shoe, from the days of one pair for work and one for church, to consumerism and high fashion.

Several show stoppers are sure to send footwear fanatics' pulses racing, like the red hot thigh high's from Broadway's Kinky Boots, or Stuart Weitzman's Million Dollar Sandals worn to the 2003 Oscars.

The pair of diamond dazzlers inspired the creation of the "shoe cam" on the red carpet.

A pair of antique Turkish bath shoes looks more like art than footwear.

"This particular pair of shoes here are heavily decorated and inlaid and you could also see that they would've lofted the person who was wearing them above the heated and wet floor," said Lessard.

And if you're wondering how this collection came to be, it all started with Stuart Weitzman's wife Jane, who was looking for an inspirational gift for the man who has everything.

Walk this Way runs through Jan. 15.