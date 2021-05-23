WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Warminster Police and the Bucks County District Attorney Crash team are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred Sunday.
The Waminster Township Police Department reports the crash happened at York Road at Lemon Street.
Police closed York Road between Henry Avenue and Nemoral Street while they conducted their investigation. As of 1:00 p.m. the area was still closed to traffic.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call authorities at (215) 672-1000.