Rosalio Suchite mug

Rosalio Suchite

 Warrington Township police

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing child rape charges.

Rosalio Suchite, 27, was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony warrant, said Warrington Township police.

He is facing charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and several assault charges, according to court records.

The U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in the arrest, police said.

Suchite is behind bars in Bucks County on 10% of $1.5 million bail.

