BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Warrington Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance after a senior resident was the victim of a "grandparent" scam.
Police ask residents on Stump Road and Greenwood to check their cameras for a gray sedan in the area at approximately 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12.
The victim of the "grandparent" scam, in which a caller states one of the grandchildren needs "bail money" or money for medical treatment, is out a substantial amount of money, according to police.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their camera systems and report back to authorities at 215-343-8423 with any helpful information.
Police note to also report any suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood.