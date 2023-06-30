WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Warrington Township are investigating an armed robbery at a Wawa in the 500 block of Easton Road.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday when the robber entered the store and displayed a black semiautomatic handgun.

Police say he aimed it at several people inside, including employees and a customer.

The robber is described as a white male between 20-25 years of age and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Investigators say he was wearing a black leather jacket with two red stripes on each arm, light colored pants and red sneakers or boots with white soles.

The man fled the store on foot and was last seen going south toward Kansas Road.

Police are requesting that neighbors or businesses in the area check their security cameras to see if they observe the suspect at any point.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the Warrington Township Police Department at 215-343-3311 x 222 or via email at Bschaffer@warringtonpd.org