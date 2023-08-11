WARRINGTON TWP., Pa — A 52-year-old man from Warrington Township, Bucks County, has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing children.

Police said the man, Anthony Norman Defrancisco, was arrested at his residence July 7 after a months-long investigation into "child sexual abuse material" he allegedly possessed and distributed. Defrancisco was traced to the material by a Warrington Township Police Department investigator who used sharing software to download files from a computer belonging to Defrancisco, police said.

Defrancisco was charged with sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. He was interviewed by police and sent to Bucks County Prison, in lieu of $126,000 bail, police said.