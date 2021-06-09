The sanding of the facade near the old Taylorsville Inn represents renovations and restorations to honor a revolution.
"Is this considered hallowed ground?" I asked Washington Crossing State Park Manager Marisa Sprowles.
"For me it is. When you think about the exact instance of what happened here, the timing of what happened here, you can't recreate that," she said.
But you can preserve it.
Sprowles is overseeing an $8.7-million restoration of the 500-acre park set deep in Bucks County. It's the site of the 1776 Christmas night crossing of General George Washington and his troops during the American Revolution. It turned the tide on the British, but the battle with time is far from over.
The two-year project, the park's first since the early 1990s, involves adding new roofing, plumbing, electric, and facade on nearly 20 structures, including McConkey's Ferry Inn. Its basement served as the dinner spot for Washington the night before the crossing.
"It's awesome," said Maryland Army veteran Scott Wilson.
Wilson represents a recent massive increase in park visitors that started in May of 2020.
"To actually see the Delaware River where he crossed is kind of eye opening," Wilson said.
The renovation comes at a time when the state's 121-park system faces a billion-dollar backlog of renovations and infrastructure repairs.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says an army of supporters and area legislators pushed the project forward.
"With all eyes on Philadelphia in 2026 and anything that has to do with George Washington this investment in Washington Crossing had to be made," she said.
"You know the story. Everyone has been taught it, and you see this image in your head. It's in our visitors' center. It's what everyone thinks of. It goes to that pure American spirit," Sprowles added.