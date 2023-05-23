NEW HOPE, Pa. - Bucks County Playhouse is gearing up for hot summer days.

Video provided by the theatre shows a crane lifting a huge new air conditioning unit onto the roof of the restaurant Tuesday morning.

The playhouse says the 8,000-pound unit, about the size of a travel trailer, was needed to help cool down the historic building during the summer months.

“This new unit augments the HVAC system already in place and will allow us to cool the Playhouse to a comfortable 68 degrees, even on the hottest of days," said producing director Alexander Fraser, in a statement.