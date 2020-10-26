District Attorney Matt Weintraub will provide an update and seek the public’s assistance in the investigation into the Oct. 24, 2020 shooting of an 18-year-old man at Nockamixon State Park in Bedminster Township.
Nockamixon State Park Bedminster Township shooting scene

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.