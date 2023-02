Funeral services are held at 11:30 a.m. for the Temple University police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The services for Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who is the son of former Allentown police chief Joel Fitzgerald, is taking place in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The 31-year-old father of four was shot multiple times after trying to arrest a robbery suspect Saturday night.