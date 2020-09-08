CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - As students head back to school, either for in-person or virtual learning, Wawa is showing its appreciation to their teachers and administrators.
The convenience store chain said it is offering a free cup of coffee in any size to all teachers, faculty members, school administrators, and support personnel.
"In a school year starting out unlike any we've experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities," said Mike Sherlock, Wawa's chief food and beverage officer.
The one-cup-per-visit deal is good through Sept. 30. To take advantage of the offer, Wawa said customers can simply tell the employee at the register that they work for a school.