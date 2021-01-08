FALLS TWP., Pa. - A one-of-a-kind Wawa is now open in Bucks County.

The first-ever freestanding Wawa drive-thru just opened in Falls Township.

That means there's no store or gas station, just a drive-thru.

It opened Friday morning, along with the debut of a limited edition Gold Medal hot chocolate beverage, which benefits the Special Olympics in Pennsylvania.

Wawa opened its first ever drive-thru location last month in Westampton, New Jersey. That one, though, added a drive-thru to an already existing store.

