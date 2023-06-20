PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that I-95 will be reopened this weekend, ahead of the originally projected two-week timeline.

Crews have worked around the clock to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible. And this all happened well ahead of experts' original predictions.

Throughout this week, crews will begin paving 3 new lanes in both directions.

The Pennsylvania State Police will again escort trucks carrying the pavers up I-95 to make sure they get to the site safely and as quickly as possible as crews continue working around the clock to reopen I-95 this weekend.