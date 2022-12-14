PHILADELPHIA -- The legendary Mummers Parade is back in Philadelphia again this year, and here's how you can watch.

WDPN, known as MeTV2, is airing the parade on New Year's Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials announced Wednesday at Live! Casino and Hotel, the parade's new title sponsor.

It will also stream live on WFMZ.com and the free WFMZ apps.

WDPN is WFMZ-TV's sister station, and both are owned by Maranatha Broadcasting. The station is based in Wilmington, Delaware, and serves the Philadelphia area.

"A lot of discussions went back and forth... we came to the conclusion just a few days ago that we could in fact get the crew and equipment together to broadcast the parade," said Barry Fisher, president and general manager of WDPN and WFMZ, during Wednesday's announcement.

He added a production like this is usually planned months in advance.

The parade kicks off from City Hall at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, and goes south on Broad Street to Washington Avenue.