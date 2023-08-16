MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - The results are in.. and 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich of Montgomery County now holds the title of Mullet Champ.

The results were released early Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends, announcing Rory as the Kids National Mullet Champion.

He say he plans to use the $5,000 prize money to buy himself some baseball equipment, treat his family to some wings and buy an alpaca for his sister.

Rory entered the contest under the name Cheddar Wiz because he loves cheese steaks and because of his long flowing locks.

Out of 900 nationwide submissions, the Pottstown-area 1st grader was a finalist for Mulletchamp.com best mullet in the country for kids under 12.

Over $175,000 was raised this year for former NFL start Jared Allen's Wounded Warriors.

69 News reporter Bo Koltnow spoke with Rory and his mother ahead of the results being released to learn all about his mullet inspiration.