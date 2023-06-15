PHILADELPHIA - Temple University is honoring its officer who was killed in the line of duty back in February. The block where Christopher Fitzgerald was gunned down was named after the sergeant on Thursday.

Fitzgerald is the son of former Allentown police chief Joel Fitzgerald Sr. He and other loved ones, leaders, and supporters gathered to re-claim the life and legacy of their beloved fallen officer, on the same block he was killed.

"It is extremely difficult to be on a street where my husband's life was taken," Fitzgerald's widow, Marissa Fitzgerald, said. "But I now look at the street, as not sorrow, but in the positive light."

The void he left may be immeasurable. But Temple University named an entire block after Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald on Thursday. It's the same one the 31-year-old father of five was killed in while serving, in February. Fitzgerald was shot multiple times in a neighborhood near Temple's campus, while investigating suspicious activity, according to court papers.

"Now when people walk down this block, they will see Chris's name," Gov. Josh Shapiro, (D) Pennsylvania, said. "They will see the name of a hero, someone who was the best of us."

From this point forward, the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue will be known as Christopher Fitzgerald Way.

"There's no greater honor that a family can have, that a parent can have, that a husband can have, and to have people coalesce, people come together from all different walks of life," Joel Fitzgerald Sr. said, "to honor our son, Christopher, for doing what we taught him to do."

Fitzgerald's alleged killer, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and other charges.

Now, Fitzgerald's name lives on in the same place where he died.

"Today," Shapiro said, "we reclaim this block right here in the city of Philadelphia."