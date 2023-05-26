POTTSTOWN, Pa. - It has now been one year since the May 26 home explosion that ended the lives of four kids and their grandmother on the 400 block of Hale Street in Pottstown. The blast left several other homes severely damaged. Some members of the Pottstown community vividly remember that tragic day.

"I heard it and felt it and I was confused (be)cause all these fire trucks were going down 422 and then probably about a half an hour later I found out what happened and pretty upset and disappointed (be)cause that's very upsetting to see that happened to a family," said Brandon Bungay, a Pottstown resident.

Others were at prom when they heard the sound of the explosion that they say they will never forget.

"We were definitely shaken up, confused," said Will Lesko, a Pottstown resident.

At the scene of the home's remains, flowers were left to honor the victims. However, to this day neighbors don't know what caused the explosion and members of the community say they need answers to stop another tragedy like this from happening again.

"They need to figure and put word out there why it happened so that people like us that live out here understand why it happened," said Bungay.

In March, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said underground natural gas pipelines had nothing to do with the explosion.