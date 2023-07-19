U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Mother Nature is hampering the search for two young children lost in floodwaters in Bucks County.

"Unfortunately, weather and river conditions are not favorable nor conducive for what we had planned for today’s search operations," Upper Makefield Township police posted on social media Wednesday morning.

They and numerous other agencies have been searching for 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad, since they were swept away by sudden flash flooding on Saturday evening.

Monday and Tuesday's conditions allowed crews to deploy a massive search effort, and officials had planned Wednesday to shift from a land-based operation to creek-based with divers.

Upper Makefield police said they will be monitoring conditions during the day Wednesday to see if they are able to deploy the search efforts they had planned.

"This setback has us all frustrated as we are desperate to bring Mattie and Conrad home," police said.

The young children are two of seven flash flooding victims from Saturday's torrential downpour.

Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was killed. The kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother managed to escape safely.

Four other people are dead, including 53-year-old Susan Barnhart, of Titusville, New Jersey. She worked at the Washington Crossing Post Office, where a memorial has been set up.

Upper Makefield police also said they personally knew Barnhart.

The other drowning victims were married couple Enzo and Linda Depiero, 78 and 74 respectively, from Newtown Township, and 64-year-old Yuko Love, also from Newtown Township.

Authorities have stressed that all of the victims, including those who were rescued, were caught in the sudden flash flooding and that they didn't drive onto flooded roadways. Police have said there was nothing they could have done as the floodwaters quickly rose and overtook the road.

Officials have estimated the Washington Crossing area got more than 6 inches of rain in less than an hour.

Police said they are working to put together a timeline of what happened Saturday evening, but in the meantime, the focus remains on the effort to bring Mattie and Conrad home.