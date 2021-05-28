PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday that Wells Fargo Center will be able to host fans at full capacity beginning June 2.
This new regulation would come just in time for fans watch a potential Game 5, in the 76ers-Wizards playoff series. Masks would still be required in the stadium however, building officials say.
"Opening our doors to more than 20,000 fans is an important moment for our entire city" said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center. "At the beginning of the pandemic, the Wells Fargo Center was one of the first and most significant buildings in Philadelphia to close its doors, so our full re-opening sends a clear message that our city is back.”
Over the last year, Wells Fargo Center has undergone a comprehensive health and safety transformation, officials stated.
Earlier this year, the venue was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, a rating of the venue’s health and safety protocols.
The arena also recently completed an $11 million renovation of its HVAC systems, installing a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena’s seating bowl every 30 minutes, said officials.