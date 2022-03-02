PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers, and the 76ers responded to the city of Philadelphia’s announcement that masks are no longer required for guests at the arena on Wednesday.
“This is a day we’ve been waiting nearly two years for, and finally, our fans can watch the Flyers, 76ers, concerts, and more just like they used to at Wells Fargo Center,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers.
“Starting tonight, the full roar of Broad Street is officially back, and we’re more than ready to welcome our fans back to the best environment in all of sports and entertainment.”
“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for our city and comes at an exciting time for our fans,” said Chris Heck, President of the Philadelphia 76ers. “We cannot wait to see their faces and feel their energy starting with tonight’s highly-anticipated game at The Center.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Wells Fargo Center says it has undergone a comprehensive health and safety transformation. Earlier this year, the venue was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, a widely-respected, evidence-based, third-party-verified rating of the venue’s health and safety protocols, officials say.
The arena also recently completed an $11 million replacement of its HVAC systems, installing a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena’s seating bowl every 30 minutes.
Any additional health and safety protocols required by leagues or specific tours or entertainers still apply at events. For more information, go online.