LANSDALE, Pa. - Wells Fargo has closed a branch in Lansdale, Montgomery County, as digital banking marches on.

The 210 Main St. branch closed Aug. 16. The bank said customers can use its West Point branch about two miles away at 786 Sumneytown Pike.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause," the bank said in a statement.

"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly. Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors," the bank said.

Big banks have been closing branches across the U.S. as customers move to making transactions on their phones and computers, instead of at offices. Wells Fargo has closed branches in the Lehigh Valley and in nearby counties, but in June 2022, it opened a new office in downtown Allentown.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is one of America's "Big Four banks" along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

The bank was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo. Its wagons carried goods in America's frontier days.

Shares in Wells Fargo are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. The closing price Tuesday was $42.00. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $48.84 and as low as $35.25.

At Tuesday's closing price, the bank's market capitalization was $153.7 billion.