Wells Fargo is closing a branch in Montgomery County as customers move toward digital banking and away from traditional bricks-and-mortar offices.
The branch at 2740 W. Ridge Pike in the Trooper section of Lower Providence Township will close Feb. 22 at noon.
"Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close one of our Norristown, PA branches," according to a statement from the bank.
"Customers can continue to bank with us at our other nearby locations, including our Audobon branch on Egypt Road, approximately one mile away," the statement said.
The bank said physical offices remain important to Wells Fargo even as the financial-services industry changes and retail customers embrace mobile banking.
"We continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors, and economic trends," the statement said.
U.S. banks are closing branches across the country, though a few new ones are opening. Wells Fargo opened a branch at 740 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, in June, at the Five City Center building.
Wells Fargo is one of America's "Big Four" banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.
Shares in San Francisco-based Wells Fargo are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. The shares closed today at $43.40. At that price, the bank has a market capitalization (current prices times number of shares outstanding) of $165.4 billion.
Shares in Wells Fargo have traded as high as $60.30 and as low as $36.54 in the last 52 weeks.
