Wells Fargo & Co. will close its Flourtown, Montgomery County, branch as customers switch to digital banking.

Banks across the U.S. are closing branches as customers opt to make transactions on their phone instead of going to an office.

"Wells Fargo has made the difficult decision to close the Flourtown branch on Wednesday, October 4, 2023," according to a statement from the bank. "Until then, customers can use each branch and bank with us as they always have."

The bank's Glenside branch is about three miles from the 1886 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, branch, Wells Fargo said.

"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly," the bank said. "Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors."

Wells Fargo has closed branches in the Lehigh Valley and nearby counties. In June 2022, it opened a new office in downtown Allentown.

The bank was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo. The San Francisco-based banks' wagons carried goods and precious metals in America's frontier days, inspiring the song, "The Wells Fargo Wagon" in the 1962 film "The Music Man."

Wells Fargo is one of America's Big Four banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Shares in Wells Fargo are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. The closing price Friday was $45.96. At that price, the bank has a market capitalization of $168.6 billion.