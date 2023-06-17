PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - "We're with you, we're gonna stay with you until this is rebuilt and its totally finished," said President Joe Biden.

Reconstruction efforts continue in Philadelphia at the site of the I-95 Collapse.

"The crews finished demolition on Thursday, ahead of schedule. And now they're working on emergency repairs to quickly and safely reopen the roadways to traffic," said Biden.

President Joe Biden alongside fellow government leaders made a stop at the Philadelphia International Airport Saturday, as crews with Aero Aggregates and other project leaders provided in-depth updates on what materials they'll be using and a potential timeline

The collapse happened last Sunday.

A truck hauling gasoline went out of control on one of the interstate off-ramps and flipped on its side. It ignited a fire killing driver, 53-year-old Nathan Moody.

The northbound lanes collapsed and now, crews vowed to work 24 hours a day until I-95 is reopened.

'We'll be here until the end; we won't leave until it's finished"

Governor Shapiro says it will be about two weeks until cars will be driving on I-95 again.