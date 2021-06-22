Reaction continues to pour in after Carl Nassib, the West Chester native and Penn State alum, became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib, 28, a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, said in an Instagram post Monday.
In the Lehigh Valley, LGBT advocates hope Nassib's coming out inspires others who are struggling with their own sexuality.
"What happened yesterday is just so important for our community and for our country," Adrian Shanker, executive director of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown, said.
In an interview with WFMZ's Brian Sheehan Tuesday, Shanker said he believes Nassib's revelation is a game-changer, especially when it comes to sports.
"Athletes tend to be role models for many people in our community and it's really great to have a role model who you can see yourself reflected in, right? You can look at them and see potential for yourself as well, and I think that's so true for so many youth," Shanker said.
Nassib has already positioned himself as a role model in the community.
"I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate, and I'm going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project," Nassib said in the post.
The Trevor Project classifies itself as the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.
It estimates about 1.8 million youth seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S.
"We hope Carl's historic representation in the NFL will inspire LGBTQ athletes across the country to live their truth and pursue their dreams," a spokesperson for The Trevor Project said in a statement to 69News.
Shanker says Bradbury-Sullivan is a resource local LGBTQ youth and adults can use to get involved in the community or lean on for support.
"We certainly want our community to know that we are here for you and we're here to support the LGBTQ community; to celebrate the LGBTQ community and to provide resources and advocacy for our community," Shanker said.
