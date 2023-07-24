WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. — A 6-year-old boy from Montgomery County is sporting an iconic hairstyle to raise money for a good cause.

Rory Ehrlich, a resident of West Pottsgrove Township and a student at West Pottsgrove Elementary School, is a contestant in the children's division of the USA Mullet Championships.

The contest helps to raise money in support of Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, a charity that helps provide housing for wounded veterans.

According to his contestant biography on the competition website, a year ago, Rory walked into a barbershop and demanded a mullet. On that day, his mullet was born.

"It's not just a mullet," Rory said. "It's a lifestyle."

Rory lives on a small farm with his family, loves baseball and will soon be starting first grade.

If he wins the competition, Rory said he plans to buy himself some baseball equipment, treat his family to the local wing night, and buy an alpaca for his sister.