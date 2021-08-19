W. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - The West Pottsgrove Township commissioners have had enough.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to dissolve the relationship between the township and West End Fire Company No. 1, effective immediately.
That means West Pottsgrove Township, in Montgomery County, will now rely on Pottstown Borough Fire Department as its primary fire protection provider.
"...West End is no longer a viable option to ensure the safety of our residents at this time," the township said in a news release.
The commissioners said that Pottstown, which has career firefighters as opposed to West Pottsgrove's all-volunteer department, has been acting as mutual aid on all calls within the township since November 2020.
"During that time, their professionalism and reliability have been on full display, giving the Board of Commissioners faith that the Township is adequately covered for fire service protection," the township said in a statement.
The township said it tried to figure out a way to resolve the years of problems with West End, but issues like "instability at leadership positions, financial distress, legal matters including investigations by the (state) attorney general’s office, building maintenance neglect, and questions concerning response times" continued to plague the department.