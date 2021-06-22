WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. – The West Pottsgrove Township Board of Commissioners called a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the viability of the West End Fire Co. as the fire protection provider.
The commissioners, though, say they're down to their last straw.
Board President Steve Miller said among the many issues with the fire company, it is under investigation by the state attorney general's office.
It's been years of problems with West End, commissioners say —everything from money to mold.
The township wants to see the department go, but the volunteers and some residents don't think that's wise.
"I think you need to go back, rethink it, and truly come up with what's best for your citizens, your constituents, your voters," one resident said, "because I don't think you have my best interest at heart."
"I would hate to let these guys down," said Nick Egan, West End fire chief. "My job as fire chief is to lead these guys and continue to do so and we want to fight and we want to be here and we want to continue to serve this community."
Ending the relationship with West End would mean township residents would rely on the Borough of Pottstown Fire Department with career firefighters. In contrast, West End is an all-volunteer company.
Township commissioners say they have loaned West End money. Now, they say, the bottom line is that the company has to pay it back.
"We're just trying to fix the problem and still protect this community," Egan said.
The township and West End plan to continue talks to see if they can resolve the problems.