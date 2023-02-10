POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A few days after the landmark education funding ruling, school districts, lawmakers, and residents are still unclear about what comes next.

However, some of those groups met Friday to see what can be done to level the educational playing field.

"This is the number-1 priority in this state right now that we have to take on," said Democratic Rep. Joe Ciresi, who represents Montgomery County.

A Friday afternoon pep rally of sorts was held inside Pottstown High School. Instead of sports, a bipartisan group of state legislators and Montgomery County school district officials focused on finance, specifically school funding and what comes next.

A judge ruled earlier this week that the state's educational funding system is unconstitutional, as richer districts are favored over poorer ones.

"For those following the legislature if you think the past two months has been exciting wait until we have to respond to the opinion from this judge," said fellow Democrat Napoleon Nelson, who also represents Montgomery County.

Pottstown is the fifth most underfunded district in the state.

The Public Interest Law Center, which represented the six school districts suing the state, says an additional $4.6 billion annually is needed to even the funding playing field.

"$4 billion is a problem we don't have a solution to on either side of the aisle, to be honest with you," Nelson added.

Legislators admit it's a complicated process, without easy answers, but Berks County Republican Sen. Tracy Pennycuick says bipartisan teamwork is key, where winning isn't the ultimate goal.

"Some people are going to be unhappy, so be it," she said.

It's a funding puzzle without a clock. In comparison Ohio's education system had a similar court ruling in 1997, and it still hasn't come up with a plan.

Nelson says legal challenges are still unclear, but it won't be 2050 when the issue is solved here.

"We are all going to have to work on it quickly. And everyone here and in Harrisburg are going to have to eventually have to answer the question, when running for reelection, did you do it?" he said.