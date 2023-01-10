LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Tuesday marks one week since anyone in Montgomery County saw Jennifer Brown.

Family members tell 69 News she dropped off her 8-year-old son at the bus stop for school on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

She had already made arrangements for her son, Noah, to be picked up after school and taken over night.

It wasn't until the next day, more than 24 hours after the drop-off, that Brown was reported missing.

"That's very unlikely, that was a sure sign something was wrong," said Kathleen, Brown's next door neighbor. "She was constantly with him."

She says Brown is a vigilant and attentive mom, and would never not show up for her son.

Authorities say the 43-year-old single mother was last seen at 2 p.m. Tuesday by a friend and business associate.

For Kathleen, and for Brown's family, there are so many questions still unanswered.

"Did she disappear, did she vanish? I just can't make sense of it, not even a little bit," said Brown's friend, Tiffany.

The Montgomery County district attorney said Brown's keys, wallet, watch and work phone were all found inside of her home with the door locked.

Her car, though, was unlocked.

Her personal phone is gone.

Police have received hundreds of tips regarding Brown's whereabouts, but so far, they haven't appeared to lead to anything.

Her disappearance is shaking the community.

"Being that it's close to home, it's kind of sad and shocking, and I hope they find her, she comes home as quick as possible," said another neighbor.

69 News asked the district attorney if foul play is being considered. The DA's office said at this point, nothing is being ruled out.

A Facebook page has been created to share information and plan searches and other ways to help find her.

Brown's family has increased the reward for information to $15,000.