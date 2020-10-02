FILE - PA mail in ballot, voting 5-26-2020

An official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh are seen May 26, 2020.

 Gene J. Puskar / AP photo

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will install 11 drop-off boxes for completed mail-in and absentee ballots.

Voters can drop off ballots starting Sat., Oct. 3. Ballots must be dropped off or taken to a Voter Services Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

To mail in a completed ballot, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The ballot drop box locations are below, followed by their hours:

Cheltenham

Wall Park

1 Wallpark Drive, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Conshohocken

225 Washington Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Lansdale

Church Road Parking Lot

226 Station Square Blvd., Lansdale, PA 19446

Lower Merion

Laudington Library

5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Norristown

Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot

Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets., Norristown, PA 19401

Pottstown

Montgomery County Community College, West Campus – Hanover Street Building

101 College Drive-South Hall, Pottstown, PA 19464

Royersford

Royersford Borough Parking Lot #1A (behind Borough Hall)

300 Main St., Royersford, PA 19468

Skippack

Skippack Municipal Building

4089 Heckler Road, Skippack, PA 19474

Upper Dublin

Upper Dublin Municipal Building

801 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington, PA 19034

Upper Frederick

Green Lane Park

2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054

Upper Moreland

Willow Grove YMCA

3300 Davisville Road, Hatboro, PA 19040

HOURS:

October 3 through October 30:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31 and November 1:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

November 2 and 3:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.