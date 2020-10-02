NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will install 11 drop-off boxes for completed mail-in and absentee ballots.
Voters can drop off ballots starting Sat., Oct. 3. Ballots must be dropped off or taken to a Voter Services Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
To mail in a completed ballot, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
The ballot drop box locations are below, followed by their hours:
Cheltenham
Wall Park
1 Wallpark Drive, Elkins Park, PA 19027
Conshohocken
225 Washington Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428
Lansdale
Church Road Parking Lot
226 Station Square Blvd., Lansdale, PA 19446
Lower Merion
Laudington Library
5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Norristown
Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot
Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets., Norristown, PA 19401
Pottstown
Montgomery County Community College, West Campus – Hanover Street Building
101 College Drive-South Hall, Pottstown, PA 19464
Royersford
Royersford Borough Parking Lot #1A (behind Borough Hall)
300 Main St., Royersford, PA 19468
Skippack
Skippack Municipal Building
4089 Heckler Road, Skippack, PA 19474
Upper Dublin
Upper Dublin Municipal Building
801 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington, PA 19034
Upper Frederick
Green Lane Park
2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054
Upper Moreland
Willow Grove YMCA
3300 Davisville Road, Hatboro, PA 19040
HOURS:
October 3 through October 30:
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
October 31 and November 1:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
November 2 and 3:
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.