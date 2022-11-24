For many of us, spending Turkey Day with family may be a longstanding tradition. But for those spending the holidays alone, or looking for a new tradition, the Red Hill Fire Company has its community covered.

They say home is where the heart is. Like many, Bill Bittermann is spending his Thanksgiving with family. But this year, they're celebrating outside of their homes.

"It's a little different," he said. "But it's still Thanksgiving."

Bitterman says this year his family broke tradition.

"Nobody had time to clean the houses to have a dinner at any of the houses," he said. "So, we figured to come here and support the Fire Company."

The Red Hill Fire Company and Social Club, for the seventh year, put together a Thanksgiving meal for members of the community.

"This is what we call Operation Burnt Turkey," Red Hill Fire Company President Maryann Longo said.

Don't worry, that's just a play on words.

"We're a fire department. The turkey is absolutely, positively not burnt," Longo said.

And this year, the team prepared 12 properly cooked turkeys - and much more - to enjoy.

"Fourteen pies that were donated," Longo said. "I can't even begin to tell you the amounts of vegetables, stuffing and all that stuff that goes into it."

It's all donated by members of the club as well as the community, and it's well-planned out.

"Even garnering donations starts several months in advance," Treasurer Peter Stoeckel said. "We actually start collecting for next year's event today."

The meal is there for anyone to enjoy.

"We've been providing food to the community for people, the older community, people who are home by themselves and don't want to cook a meal," Longo said.

Whether in need of food, or a sense of community: "People don't like spending the day alone," Stoeckel said. "A lot of those folks reach in their pockets, and they'll give a donation. And those funds will help go fund next year's event."