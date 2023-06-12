PHILADELPHIA - I-95 facilitates 40% of the country's GDP. Its corridor includes 40 percent of the U.S. population, and now it's shut down in both directions following its collapse in northeast Philadelphia.

The state says this segment of I-95 carries around 160,000 vehicles per day, of which roughly 14,000 are trucks. It has more vehicle miles traveled than any other road.

It functions as a main artery for regional freight into and out of the Port of Philadelphia as well as manufacturing businesses, connecting to Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

"The Port of Philadelphia, according to the last data provided, ranks 23rd in the country in terms of tonnage going through its gateway. It's a very important port of commerce contributing both to goods both in the metropolitan area of Philadelphia, New York, and all the way out to Chicago as well," said Mark Capofari, a supply chain expert with Penn State Lehigh Valley. "It's probably the 7th or 8th top port on the east coast."

Capofari says it will cause delays and economic impacts. The 2017 collapse of I-85 in Atlanta created losses for 75 percent of businesses in the area, according to a survey by Invest Atlanta.

"What truckers will do, what motorists will do, is look for alternative paths to go around that and add that into their delivery time," Capofari said.

He says it could also add more truck volume to I-76, as an alternative route.

The cleanup and repair could take weeks to months.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has promised to direct federal money and resources to fast track the effort: "The people of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania DOT, and the entire region affected by this will have the full support of the United States Department of Transportation for as long as it takes."

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration on Monday, which will immediately open up $7 million in state funds for the effort, as well as give access to federal dollars, and cut through red tape on the construction bidding process.