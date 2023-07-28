QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Windy Springs Farm will host festivities from Friday through Sunday to celebrate the grand opening of its new farm stand.

The farm, located at 1970 John Fries Highway in Quakertown, is a multigenerational family farm that raises both livestock and produce.

According to a press release from the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce, the farm stand will serve free hot corn all day Friday. Fresh fruits and local vendors will also be at the stand on Friday, the press release said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the farm will offer tractor wagon rides to visitors.

The farm stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.